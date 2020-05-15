Sky Launches €250,000 AdSmart SME Support Scheme

Sky Media has launched a €250,000 AdSmart SME Support Scheme for businesses in Ireland. The fund will provide 25 businesses with a free €10,000 TV advertising campaign on AdSmart from Sky to support them during the current pandemic.

Sky Media wants to reward businesses that are demonstrating true resolve and ingenuity at a time when TV consumption is up significantly. The purpose of the scheme is to help SMEs reach potential customers through the power of TV advertising.

The scheme is open to businesses that have been operating for at least 1 year and have up to 50 full time employees. Businesses can nominate themselves or can be put forward by a media agency.

The TV advertising campaigns will be delivered through AdSmart from Sky, the revolutionary technology that enables brands to advertise on TV and only to the audiences that matter to them. For instance, a brand can reach households by county or province, or by lifestyle attributes that best suit their service. In only targeting audiences that matter to the business, brands can be assured that their advertising will be relevant, accessible and drive business results.

AdSmart in Ireland has already been used by more than 100 brands across 400 campaigns to provide engaging, brand safe and relevant TV campaigns.

The SMEs selected for the scheme will represent a variety of businesses across the whole of Ireland who are new to TV or haven’t advertised on TV in the last 12 months and creative execution of the ads will be supported by local creative agencies which will help to put investment back in to creative industries in Ireland.

“Right now, businesses throughout Ireland are facing some of the toughest challenges they have ever encountered. SMEs are a hugely important contributor to the Irish economy, accounting for over 1 million employees or 68.4% of total employment in Irish business. We want to help SME’s navigate this difficult time by helping them to create impactful advertising that will enable them to connect with the audiences that really matter to them via AdSmart,” says Malcolm Murray, Director of Ireland Sales, Sky Media

Entries are being accepted until 29th May 2020 and to find out more information email adsmartfromsky@sky.ie