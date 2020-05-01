New Media & Advertising ‘Zoominar’ Kicks Off Next Wednesday

Paul Henderson, the CEO of DMG Media, Stuart Fogarty, CEO of Streamabout Video and Admatic, Siobhan O’Connell, marketing director of Business Plus magazine and John McGee, editor and publisher of Adworld & IMJ are the guests of the inaugural Advertising Matters: Views from the Frontline series of webinars which will kick off next Wednesday May 6th.

The webinars, which will be hosted on Zoom and moderated by Stuart Fogarty, are open to everyone in the wider advertising, media and marketing industries and will last for approximately 60 minutes. A further four webinars will place over the coming weeks with a number of leading figures from the industry scheduled to contribute to the discussions.

The webinars are sponsored by IMJ & Adworld.ie

