Ogilvy Dublin Rolls Out New Campaign for Broadband Provider SIRO

Ogilvy Dublin has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign for SIRO, the fibre broadband network that is backed by ESB and Vodafone.

At a time when access to high-speed broadband has never been more critical to those working from home, SIRO’s mission of bringing 100% fibre broadband to homes and businesses throughout regional Ireland will be welcomed by many in rural Ireland where access to quality broadband continues to be a challenge.

The campaign, which is called “SIRO. Do Life Different,” was created in conjunction with Piranha Bar and was developed 100% remotely from both sourced and individually shot footage.

According to Marianne Murphy, head of marketing, SIRO: “For too long we’ve been sleepwalking in a state of being, where long commutes, sitting in traffic, rushing, racing and generally not having enough time for ourselves or the ones we love has become the norm. The coronavirus has thrown up many heart-breaking tragedies, problems and obstacles. But it has also shown us that we can live our lives in fundamentally different ways if we have the right supports around it. Reliable broadband is key amongst those things. With “SIRO. Do Life Different”, it was important for us to create a campaign that was both reflective of the nation’s mood and very respectful of what people are enduring.”

Jane Gregory, managing director, Ogilvy Dublin adds: “This production is a brilliant example of how unchartered territory can prompt wonderful opportunities for creativity. Creativity in the way we collaborate with our clients and in the flexible production solutions we develop to bring important work to life. We are very proud that this “film in a film”, which we co-created with our colleagues at SIRO, is the perfect expression of the brand’s purpose.”

Client: SIRO

Head of Marketing: Marianne Murphy

Creative Director: Marcus Hartung

Art Director: Delphine Perret

Copywriter: James Groarke

Agency Producer: Dan Gribben

Production Company: Piranha Bar