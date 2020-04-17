New Pop-up Strategy Agency Hopes to Be Out of Business by September

A new “pop-up agency” that hopes to be out of business by September has been set up by Paul Kelders’ jump! group.

The aim of the new agency is to help companies respond to the many challenges and disruptions brought about by Covid-19.

Called jump!Agility, the new agency “works at high speed, within set time frames and costs, using online tools, with the clear aim of helping clients confidently tackle their various Covid19 marketing and innovation challenges.”

According to Paul Kelders: “jump!Agility is responding to a clear industry need for additional resource to help respond to Covid-19 disruptions with pace, expertise and agility. The race to recovery is on and those with the most responsive strategy, insights and ideas will win.’

Tom Graham, head of jump!Agility adds: “We’re giving clients absolute certainty from the start through rigorous pricing, process and transparency. We have developed four products to help nail the right insight; strategy and ideas within a week – Get Insight, Get Direction, Get Ideas, Get Data. Our philosophy is simple: ‘Tell us the insight, strategy, innovation or testing your business needs on Monday; we’ll deliver it to you by Friday. As jump!Agility has been set up purely to accelerate clients through this period, we hope to be out of business by September. Until then, we’ll get you where you need to be, today.”

The new agency is part of jump! Innovation is an Irish-owned innovation and brand strategy agency based in Dublin and London. Established 17 years ago and with over 20 employees, it helps “ambitious brand owners move beyond competing today to winning tomorrow.”