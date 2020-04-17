IAPI Reveals Cannes Young Lions Winners for 2020/21

Following the conclusion of the judging process last week, IAPI has announced the winners of this year’s Cannes Young Lions competition who will represent Ireland at next year’s event in Cannes.

The competition this year was sponsored by Choose Radio, Facebook, Sky Ireland, Core, INM, Smurfit Kappa, PRII/PRCA and Pull the Trigger.

The winning teams are as follows:

Design

Rafael Ferla, Art Director, JWT Folk

Raphael Silva, Interactive Designer, JWT Folk

Film

Georgia Stevenson, Producer, BBDO Dublin

Sinead Farrelly, Producer, BBDO Dublin

Media

Jack Connolly, Account Executive, Group M

Emily Carew, Account Executive, Group M

PR

Lughan Deane, Consultant, Murray

Orna Clarke, Senior Account Executive, Murray

Print

Helen O’Higgins, Art Director, JWT Folk

Ben Fraser, Digital Strategist, Havas Dublin

Digital

Sacha Noyes, Junior Planner, Boys + Girls

Jessie DeBoe, Art Director, Boys + Girls

Young Marketers

Oisin Hayes, Marketing Communications Executive, Fáilte Ireland

Aoife Bolger, Marketing Communications Executive, Fáilte Ireland