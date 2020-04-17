IAPI Reveals Cannes Young Lions Winners for 2020/21

Following the conclusion of the judging process last week, IAPI has announced the winners of this year’s Cannes Young Lions competition who will represent Ireland at next year’s event in Cannes.
The competition this year was sponsored by Choose Radio, Facebook, Sky Ireland, Core, INM, Smurfit Kappa, PRII/PRCA and Pull the Trigger.
The winning teams are as follows:
Design
Rafael Ferla, Art Director, JWT Folk
Raphael Silva, Interactive Designer, JWT Folk
Film
Georgia Stevenson, Producer, BBDO Dublin
Sinead Farrelly, Producer, BBDO Dublin
Media
Jack Connolly, Account Executive, Group M
Emily Carew, Account Executive, Group M
PR
Lughan Deane, Consultant, Murray
Orna Clarke, Senior Account Executive, Murray
Helen O’Higgins, Art Director, JWT Folk
Ben Fraser, Digital Strategist, Havas Dublin
Digital
Sacha Noyes, Junior Planner, Boys + Girls
Jessie DeBoe, Art Director, Boys + Girls
Young Marketers
Oisin Hayes, Marketing Communications Executive, Fáilte Ireland
Aoife Bolger, Marketing Communications Executive, Fáilte Ireland