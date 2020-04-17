CPI Launches Collaborative Film to Inspire Hope

Commercial Producers Ireland (CPI) has launched a new film that aims to inspire hope while at the same time celebrates the dogged Irish spirit that is on display in these challenging times.

The idea came about after Andrew Freedman of Antidote and Paul Holmes of Red Rage had a chat about what they could do in these unprecedented times. They then settled on the idea of a collaborative film that would tap into the membership of CPI.

According to Freedman “CPI is an industry body representing 21 small Irish businesses in the commercials production sector – we wanted to do something together to be of some help to our country. The brief was founded in Irish poetry and literature and the resulting film, made entirely by remote working in the last 10 days, combines artistic and creative flair with a timely message that we will all pull each other through this difficult time and come out stronger. The film features impressive original music form Irish composer Denis Kilty.”

According to Paul Holmes: “By making this film with over 20 Irish directors from CPI member companies, we are bringing our industry together to shine a small light of hope for the Irish people. We want this film to bring some good to those who watch it.”

Credits:

The directors and contributors included Andrew Baird, Lena Beug, Jon Hozier Byrne, Seán Clancy, DADDY, Jamie Delaney, Paul Donnellan, Ciaran Dooley, Brian Durnin, Gavin Fitzgerald, James Fitzgerald, Leon Forestal, Shane Griffin, Grizzly, Manus Goan, Keith Hutchinson, Johnny Kelly, Colum Maguire, Hugh O’Connor, Brian O’Malley, Stevie Russell, Natasha Waugh

Producers: Andrew Freedman, Paul Holmes

Editor: Stephen O’Connell

Music and Sound Design: Denis Kilty

Copywriter: David Cowzer

Voiceover: Gavin O’Connor

Colourist: Matt Branton

Online Post: Shayne Murphy, Windmill Lane