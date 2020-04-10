Tropicana Sponsors Virgin Media’s This Morning Show

The well-known juice brand Tropicana is sponsoring the ‘This Morning’ show on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

The sponsorship kicks off next Monday, April 13th and will run for a three month period. The sponsorship was brokered by OMD, which manages the PepsiCo portfolio of brands in the Irish market.

According to Tara Moran, head of partnerships and digital Innovation at Virgin Media Solutions: “We are delighted to have Tropicana on board as the new sponsors of This Morning on Virgin Media One. Now more than ever people are turning to TV for trusted news, entertainment and escapism. We are continuing to work with partners to find unique activation solutions that will position them strongly now, and into the future. ”

“Tropicana and This Morning is the perfect partnership. With more people having breakfast at home, we promise to bring you great taste, delicious flavours and some fun along the way to brighten up your mornings,” says Liz Finlay, brand manager at PepsiCo.