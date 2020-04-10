Effie Ireland Awards Postponed until 2021

Following consultation with Effie Worldwide, the IAPI Board has postponed the inaugural Effie Awards Ireland until 2021.

“For the Irish industry IAPI feel it the best approach, given the current, difficult circumstances and the associated pressures on the marketing community. Moving to 2021 will give us the opportunity to showcase our marketing effectiveness strength and capability, when we need it most.” says Shenda Loughnane, President IAPI and Group Managing Director, Dentsu Aegis.

She says that for the purpose of clarity, IAPI will be extending the time period for entries to cover the past 3 years. In addition, IAPI will do its utmost to schedule the awards so that the 2021 winners can take part in the Best of the Best which will take place later in 2021. In addition, a Covid 19 category has been added to the category line-up.

“While we’re very disappointed that we can’t run this vital marketing effectiveness programme for you this year, we will be continuing with other, important initiatives to keep our industry active and engaged,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.

“Cannes Young Lions is being judged at the moment even though they won’t get to go until next year and we plan to continue with Cannes Grey Lions in the Autumn. Furthermore, the IAPI Board are working hard to come up with other exciting initiatives to showcase our industry through other means so watch this space…”

She adds that the Effie Ireland sponsors RTE Media Sales, Twitter, Wide Eye Media, An Post Commerce and Pluto will continue to support the programme for 2021.