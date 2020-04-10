Consumer Optimism Remains Steady According to Core Research

With lockdown restrictions likely for a few more weeks, Irish people continue to remain vigilant but optimistic about Ireland emerging from the Covid-19 crisis according to Core Research’s latest wave of consumer data.

According to the research, three-quarters of the population have said that they are concerned about the Covid-19 crisis. While optimism levels have declined slightly from 67% of adults being optimistic in the first weekend, to 63% in the second weekend, this remains to be a high level of optimism compared to other countries in Europe.

The latest Core Research also notes that there is a slight increase in the number of people who are uncertain – rising from 24% of population to 31%. This increase is probably a factor of people not knowing how long these restrictions will be in place. A public health update on restrictions will provide clarity to people, Core notes.

This positive level of optimism is being influence by the solidarity of actions from all stakeholders in society. For example, the research shows that 86% of people approve of how local shops and businesses have handled the outbreak (+3pts since last weekend). Some 81% approve of the Governments’ actions (+1pt) while 69% approve of how other citizens have handled the outbreak (+6pts). In addition some 65% approve of how large companies have responded (+6pts)

“As we enter the third week of Stay At Home measures, the general public remain optimistic about overcoming the outbreak. There is a slight decline from last week, but we will measure again next week to see if the clarity about an extension gives people confidence that we are on the right track,” says Finian Murphy, marketing director, Core.

“There has been a significant increase in how people view other citizens behaviour, leading to greater social cohesion.

It is important to also note how there has been an increase in consumers approving of companies and brands have responded to Covid-19. We continue to work closely with clients to guide from the Adaptation phase, through the current phase, Reaction towards the Recovery phase,” he concludes.

This increase in public approval translates into approval of various brand categories which can be found in the full report. Specific brand scores are available upon request.

For more information on Core’s Covid-19 research visit www.onecore.ie/Covid