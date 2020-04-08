Life in Lockdown: 5 Big Insights from B&A

In the second of its weekly series of insights into how Ireland is coping with a virtual lockdown, market research company B&A shines a light on five key insights and the implications they have for brands

Reality Bites

As the novelty of the first few weeks of home schooling and working fade, we’re coming to terms with our new reality.

At the start of this crisis, we comforted ourselves with what we would do when ‘this is all over’.

It’s dawning on us that we may not return to life as we knew it for a long, long time. This is our new ‘normal’ for now, though ‘normal’ feels like a strange word to use.

This is our new 'normal' for now, though 'normal' feels like a strange word to use. Presumably this phase of lock down will come to an end at some point. What's not clear is what follows, the stages we'll have to go through to ease ourselves back into regular life, the inevitable stops and starts along the way. We suspect that even those at the highest levels of government and health service are feeling their way in the dark.

We're waiting in trepidation for 'the surge'. However, we don't know if we'll recognise 'the surge' when it comes or what happens after it. Will there be more than one surge? Who knows? We've never had less visibility on the future in our lives.

The Mounting Cost

As the death figures grow, the economic implications of the Covid-19 crisis are also becoming clearer and clearer.

For many more, it’s obvious that trouble is brewing.

And this makes the uncertain timeline even more difficult to deal with . We can’t imagine the economy recovering until we get back to some kind of normality. In the meantime, we still have rent to pay and families to feed.

Silent Assassins

One of the hardest things to cope with in this pandemic is that anyone, even ourselves, could be agents of destruction , spreading the virus unwittingly.

We're struggling to bear the thought of people dying alone. Being denied a 'proper' funeral, such a fundamental feature of Irish society. The worst thing about this disease is how it distances us from our basic human instincts.

Deepening Personal Bonds

On a more positive note, the crisis has brought us emotionally closer to the people who matter.

to the people who matter. Despite the challenges of working and schooling from home, many families are enjoying spending more time together. Many flatmates are growing closer.

A lot of us have connected with old friends online. We’re spending a lot of time on calls with those we love but are separated from.

Bonding rituals (digital and within households) are proliferating . Family dinners, movie nights, virtual drinks nights, pub quizzes, dance parties, weekend brunches and games evenings.

We’re talking about our fears, feelings and emotions. We’re connecting on a deeper level. And that’s giving us strength that’s helping us through.

The Weekly Shop

As one of our few permitted, out-of-the-house activities, the weekly grocery shop has become surprisingly important in our lives.

in our lives. The experience has become strange and alien since the introduction of new distancing guidelines, but many of us still look forward to it as a link with our ‘old lives’ and habits.

With everyone at home and very little else to spend discretionary income on, we’re buying a lot more. Extra treats are finding their way into the basket – biscuits, chocolate, gin, wine and beer all namechecked.

– biscuits, chocolate, gin, wine and beer all namechecked. The grocery brands (including convenience) are all seen to be doing a fantastic job under very testing circumstances . We’ve been impressed with the speed at which they’ve implemented stricter controls, the care they’re taking of their frontline staff, their calm approach to keeping shelves stacked and supply chains going.

Lidl’s ‘Look after yourselves, and we’ll look after the shelves’ line gives us exactly the kind of reassurance we’re looking for. Our appreciation for this sector has shot right up.

Implications for Brands