David Field Appointed as Interim CEO of the Marketing Institute

David Field has been appointed as the interim CEO of The Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII).

A well-known marketer, Field was the MII’s chairman up until recently and he now replaces Tom Trainor, who has been CEO for the past 14 years. Gerard O

Neill, founder and MD of Amarach, has taken over as chairman.

David Field is well-known professional marketer having previously worked as marketing director at Brown Thomas and commercial trading director of Eason’s. He has also worked with leading food and retail brands like Glanbia, Superquinn and Fresh.

According to Gerard O’Neill, chairman of the Marketing Institute of Ireland: “The Board and I are very pleased to have someone of David’s calibre take up the role of CEO at this challenging time. He is a highly experienced, driven and capable business leader who brings extensive skills and experience to the role. As a longstanding member of the MII and as the outgoing Chairman, David has extensive knowledge and understanding of the Institute and the needs of our members, allowing him to hit the ground running to deliver on our priorities and those of our members. This was a key consideration for the Board, considering the significant challenges facing Irish marketing professionals, brands and businesses in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Under David’s leadership, the Institute’s priority now is to support our members to the best of our ability in these turbulent times and also deliver a long-term strategy, which will ensure that we can continue to deliver on our vision, ambition and member requirements now and into the future.”