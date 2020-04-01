BBDO Dublin Launch Pro Bono Campaign to Help the Simon Community

With many Irish charities seeing their fund-raising activities grinding to a halt and donations dropping off a cliff, BBDO Dublin has launched a new appeal for the Simon Community which shows how the changes brought by COVID-19 into our daily lives have been toughest on the most vulnerable members of society.

The pro-bono campaign is running across radio, press, digital and social and features the voice of Game of Thrones’ actor Liam Cunningham (who also offered his services pro bono) and mirrors the topical language used about the importance of self-isolating and social distancing.

According to Sam McGuinness, CEO of Dublin Simon: “This is an awful time for all of us: COVID-19 is changing the way we live in ways we could have never imagined. But, for all vulnerable members of society, it is an extra layer of desperation and difficulty that could be devastating. This campaign has been designed to make sure those people are not forgotten.”

The campaign highlights the fact that concepts like self-isolation is different for people who are actually homeless. One digital banner, for example, features the phrase “self-isolation is harder than I thought,” a reminder of the stark reality that homeless people are confronted with on a daily basis.

To support Simon Communities campaign, go to www. simon.ie