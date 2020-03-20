Thinkhouse & RTÉ Create Covid-19 Social Media Campaign

Thinkhouse, the youth marketing agency, in partnership with RTÉ has launched the #CreateDontContaminate campaign to assist in the prevention of spread of Covid-19 amongst young people in Ireland.

The creative social media campaign aims to address the importance of social distancing amongst Ireland’s youth by engaging and empowering Irish celebrities and influencers with daily creative challenges over a 14 day period, inspiring fans and followers to join in.

According to Nora Torpey, head of marketing and communications, RTÉ, “#CreateDontContaminate engages young people in a fun, creative way while disseminating a very serious message to ensure Ireland’s youth takes responsibility for their actions.” She continued “This has been a Herculean team effort that we believe will genuinely make a difference to curbing the spread of Covid-19.”

Jane McDaid, Founder of Thinkhouse said: “We got the call and immediately pulled out all the stops to brainstorm an idea that would be fun and engaging but also cut through to young people and explain the severity of the Covid 19 situation. RTÉ has been an exceptional partner throughout – pulling in all the big names and working across all of the RTÉ platforms, at pace. The team has been incredibly supportive of the creative idea and the fact that together, went from zero to social, PR, Giphy and TV campaign with well over 10 million reach in less than 3 days is a testament to two talented, ambitious teams working brilliantly together. Together we’re taking learnings and applying them as the campaign unfolds to ensure the remaining 11 days are equally, if not more, successful.”

According to McDaid, the campaign has reached 10.3m people, more than twice the population of Ireland, social media users across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Some familiar faces who have supported the campaign so far include Maura Higgins, Greg O’Shea, Laura Whitmore, Tadhg Fleming, Kodaline , Rosie Connolly, Doireann Garrihy, Lisa Jordan, James Kavanagh , Gavin James, Eoghan McDermot, Danny O’Donoghue and Thalia Heffernan.