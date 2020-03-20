Bruton Orders Temporary Waiver of Broadcasting Levy for Local Radio Stations

The Minister for Communications, Richard Bruton, has instructed the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) to waive the broadcasting levy that radio stations around the country pay as part of their licensing arrangements for the first six months of 2020. It is understood that the move will save radio stations around €1m

Minister Bruton said he acknowledged the “important role” that radio stations played as a trusted source of local information.

“In common with other businesses, the local radio sector has experienced financial strain as a result of a drop off in advertising revenue,” he said adding that the waiver of the levy would go some way in helping the sector. He also asked the BAI to conduct an urgent financial assessment of the local radio sector in Ireland.