TAM Ireland & Red Hot Creative Promote the Power of TV Advertising

Irish TV broadcasters, in association with TAM Ireland, launched a new campaign late in 2019 to celebrate and promote the continued power of TV advertising as the most effective medium for brand building. The ad pays affectionate tribute to some of the most iconic and unforgettable TV commercials from major national and international advertisers who have grown their brands on television. The campaign is set for another run across broadcasters from March 2020.

Following a competitive industry pitch, the ad was created by “Red Hot Creative”, Virgin Media Televisions’ in-house creative agency and directed by multi-award winning director Ian Power.

The ad will be screened across all broadcast channels represented by TAM’s shareholders – RTE, Virgin Media Television, Sky Media, Viacom, Channel 4, Eir Sport and TG4.

Jill McGrath CEO TAM Ireland: “At TAM, we obviously believe in the unrivalled power of TV to build brands. Time and time again, research studies show that TV is by far the most effective medium at brand building and delivering return on investment, with industry leading, transparent research to support it. We’re delighted our shareholders have invested to make this possible. I’d also like to thank all our wonderful participating advertisers for allowing us to feature them in this ad.”

Commenting on the campaign, Deirdre Macklin, Head of Marketing & Red Hot Creative: “We are delighted to have partnered with TAM Ireland on such a fantastic brief. We know first-hand just how potent TV is in building big brands.”

Credits:

Creative, Production & Post Production Company: Red Hot Creative

Main character: Adam Weafer

Director: Ian Power

Copywriter: Jonathan Henderson

1st Assistant Director: Michael Reilly

Director of photography: Miguel Angel

Producer(s): Jonathan Henderson, Michael Reilly

Production Manager & Head of Creative services: Emmanuel Stratford

Head of Red Hot Creative: Deirdre Macklin

Head of Creative Partnerships & AFP: Patrick Kinsella

Executive Producers: Jill McGrath & Eimear Keane

Assistant Camera: Oisin Moran

Grip: Ronan McIntyre

Focus Puller: Trevor Murphy

Sound Operator: Alan Poole

Sound design/mixer: John Mullen

Motion graphics: Michelle Cunningham/ Liam O’Neill

Music: Paul Gonnelly

Makeup artist: Adrianne Campion

Costume Designer: Sonja Mohlich

Photography: Thomas Traynor

Data Wrangler: Rob Keane