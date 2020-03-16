Ardmore Create Campaign to Promote Apprenticeships

Ardmore were delighted to get the chance to showcase the Department for Economy’s Apprenticeships programme in their brand new campaign, which launched in January.

By creating two TV ads targeted at potential apprentices and employers alike, we were able to showcase the emotional and rational benefits of Apprenticeships. Our fast paced, upbeat ads show that an Apprenticeship is more than a job, capturing young people enjoying the lifestyle benefits that come with earning and learning at the same time. For employers, we illustrate how bringing in fresh talent and thinking can re-energise their business.

The ads are visually striking and unmissable, supported by a multi-channel campaign across OOH, radio, digital, and social.

Credits:

Agency: Ardmore

Creative Director: Chris Lyttle

Designer: Glenn Irwin

Copywriter: Luke Hanley

Account director: Amy O’Donnell

Account Manager: Cathair McLaughlin