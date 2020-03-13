TAM Ireland Postpones TAMI Awards

TAM Ireland has postponed its annual TAMI Awards which were due to be held on March 26th.

According to a statement from TAM Ireland: “Given the ongoing developments with the Covid-19 virus, TAM Ireland feel it prudent to postpone the TAMI awards ceremony which was scheduled to take place on March 26th. We are currently working with the venue to secure an alternative date and further details will be revealed soon. We thank all our shareholders, participants and suppliers for their understanding. TAM Ireland look forward to welcoming guests to our rescheduled event.”

The decision to cancel the event follows a number of other high-profile cancellations announced this week including the Media Awards 2020, which was due to take place last night, Thursday March 12th in the RDS. The organisers of the event are currently working with the RDS to identify an alternative date.

Other events organised by the likes of the AAI, IAPI, the Marketing Society and the Marketing Institute have also been postponed or rescheduled.