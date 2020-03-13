Express Your Inner Irishness… With a T-Shirt

St Patrick’s Day may have been cancelled and the country may be in the grip of the Covid-19 crisis, but one thing nobody can take away from the Irish is our sense of humour.

With this in mind, David O’Sullivan, founder of the award-winning integrated marketing agency Ignition, which won Agency of the Year at the An Post Smart Marketing Awards several times, has launched a new online t-shirt business called bloodychic.com. The new business sells a range of tongue-in-cheek t-shirts that highlights the optimism of the Irish.

“In the midst of the Corona Virus, bloodychic.com has just created a range of T-shirts in honour of Ireland’s optimistic outlook on the world and to encourage people to ‘express your inner Irishness’ as we approach St. Patrick’s Day.

“We all must remember that our glass is always half-full and life and living must go on. Saint Patrick inspired these new T-Shirt designs, to help make people smile, embolden their resolve, cheer up a complete stranger, or just start a conversation with someone during these tough times… In fairness, he did his bit to rid the country of unwelcome visitors!”

“bloodychic believe a sense of humour along with a sense of perspective can help us get through this… together!” True to his word, there is even a special Ich bin ein Dubh Linner T-shirt, echoing JFK’s enigmatic Berlin speech, to encourage proud Dubliners to look out for one another,” says O’Sullivan.