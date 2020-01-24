Ogilvy Dublin Launches New Campaign to Boost Library Membership

Ogilvy Dublin has a new campaign for the Local Government Management Agency( LGMA) to highlight the national library service.

While hugely popular with its active members, the last decade of digitisation has profoundly shifted reading habits and impacted the local library’s perceived relevance. A challenge the Library Service has evolved to meet through a wide range of new benefits and services.

The new campaign is called “Your library. Take a Closer Look” and it invites people to reconsider outdated perceptions of the Library Service. The work, which launches in cinemas around Ireland on January 20th features a series of visually arresting films and programmatic display executions, lively radio spots and vivid print executions that highlight the breadth and innovative nature of the library proposition.

According to Jane Gregory, MD Ogilvy: “The library service has always been a crucial pillar of local communities in Ireland. This work highlights how it has adapted to maintain its relevance in playing a vibrant role in our society. We’re enormously proud to have worked with the LGMA on this important campaign.”

Credits

Creative Directors: Marcus Hartung, Emma Fielding

Art Director: Delphine Perret

Copywriter: James Groarke

Account Manager: Emily Woods

Account Executive: Sionnáin Greene

Agency Producer: Dan Gribben

Design Team: Martin Bušek, Peter Murphy

Production Company: The Element

Director: Lochlainn McKenna

Production Manager: John Sullivan