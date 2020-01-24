Allianz Kicks Off League Sponsorship With New Campaign

Allianz Ireland has launched the latest TV advertisement from its “We Cover Courage” campaign which ran during 2019.

The new campaign celebrates its 28 year-long sponsorship of the Allianz Leagues and explores how sport at all levels can inspire people to be courageous in their day-to-day lives.

Building on its longstanding partnership with the GAA, Allianz has also launched a special offer to GAA club members. All GAA club members and supporters can avail of exclusive discounts on their Allianz home and motor insurance, with Allianz making a donation to their local club when they purchase or renew a policy.

The new commercial first aired on TV on the 22nd of January and will be supported by advertising posters of scoreboards that visualise courage and fear battling it out. The campaign will also be seen on billboards nationwide and online across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Using the theme of Courage Versus Fear – created by In the Company of Huskies – the commercial follows a series of people as they experience fear in their daily lives. Be it performing in front of judges or going on a date, it portrays fear as a tough opponent that forces us to play it safe.

As the ad progresses, courage starts to get the upper hand over fear on the scoreboard – it shows how with some courage, people can become unbeatable. It also shows how lessons learned playing sport can be applied to life and how sport can help people find courage in all aspects of their lives.

According to Rob McEvoy, head of market management, Allianz Ireland: “People achieve things in their lives by being courageous. We want to encourage people to move forward without fear and live their lives fully, knowing that if things go wrong, Allianz will be there to support them. This campaign builds on previous campaigns where we told the stories of Minister Donogh O’Malley and Paralympian Ellen Keane. Both were faced with major moments when they could have given in, but instead chose to stand up and be counted. We see courageous moments in every Allianz Leagues game nationwide and wanted to show how a small moment of courage can change everything. That’s why Allianz has supported the Leagues for 28 years. It can help us find the courage to live our lives fully.”

Damian Hanley, creative director, In the Company of Huskies, adds: “There are two great forces in our lives that are constantly battling it out: fear and courage. We all grow up learning how to find the courage to overcome fear. This is learned through experience. But the lessons that could take years to learn in life can be learned in weeks through sport, and one of the best training grounds is the Allianz Leagues. Allianz is there to support us whether we face big or small choices that impact our lives. This new campaign underlines the message – we cover coverage”

