Edelman Makes a Difference for Deep RiverRock with New Campaign

Edelman Dublin has launched a new campaign for the Coca Cola-owned water brand Deep RiverRock.

The campaign is called Made to Make a Difference and highlights the brand’s recycled PET bottles and features Olympic medallists Gary and Paul O’Donovan, Leinster Rugby stars Jonathan Sexton, Josh Van Der Flier and Rhys Ruddock and TV personality Cassie Stokes. The activity builds on the brand’s successful campaign which was launched last Summer.

The move by Deep RiverRock is part of parent company Coca-Cola HBC’s commitment to create a ‘World Without Waste,’ a global strategy that sets out a vision to design more sustainable packaging, to collect and recycle the equivalent of every can or bottle the company sells by 2030, and to partner with NGOs, customers and stakeholders to help clean up the planet.

Coca-Cola HBC’s commitment to sustainability runs deep. The company has consistently reduced water, waste and energy within its supply chain since opening its all-island facility in Knockmore Hill, Lisburn in 2010. Its sustainability achievements have been recognised at both a local and global level. The company most recently achieving Platinum Status in the Business in the Community (NI) Environmental Benchmarking Survey and, in 2019, the Coca-Cola HBC Group ranked as the most sustainable beverage company in Europe by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the sixth time in seven years.

Credits:

DeepRiverRock: Hilary Hughes

Creative: Simon Chapman, Edelman

Management: Linda Conway, Edelman

Planning: Jennifer Hyland, Edelman

Director: Colin Brady, Taller Stories

Producer: Steve Sheehy, Taller Stories

Editing: Darragh Foy, Taller Stories