Miriam Hughes Joins Board of Pluto

Miriam Hughes, the former CEO of DDFH&B and President of IAPI has been appointed to the board of Pluto, one of the country’s top events and experiential agencies.

With several decades of experience in the marketing and advertising industry, she has worked on the client side for brands like Nestlé and Bank of Ireland before going on to work for DDFH&B for 19 years, including stints as managing director and group CEO. Since leaving the agency in 2018, her consultancy business Chaptique has provided advice to a range of companies looking to scale and grow their business. She is also a non-executive director of Bus Eireann and chairperson of Barnardos.

According to Pluto co-founder, Cathy O’Donohoe: “Miriam is one of the most respected and admired members of the marketing community and her appointment helps impact our ability to drive results for our clients through truly effective brand experiences. As a renowned agency leader, her understanding and appreciation of the challenges facing external and internal communications’ leaders and her constant drive to produce excellence and innovation in everything she does, aligns seamlessly with Pluto’s vision to create stand out experiences for global brands.“

“I am delighted to join the board of such an ambitious, imaginative and innovative business. The team at Pluto are delivering so many outstanding connected brand experiences for truly innovative clients, have invested in great talent and are continuing to scale and grow,” says Hughes.

“It is both exciting and challenging times in this industry, but I believe Pluto are extremely well placed to deliver ahead of the curve,” she adds.

Pluto is one of Ireland’s leading events and experiential agencies and clients include Pladis, EY, Google, Dropbox, Unilever, Audi, Lidl and Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard.