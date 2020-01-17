Digital Agency Salted Stone Expands with New Dublin Office

Salted Stone, an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency, that is headquartered in the USA, is opening an office in Dublin which will spearhead its move into the EMEA region.

Set up in 2008, Salted Stone currently employs in excess of 90 staff in North America, Australia and the Philippines. A HubSpot Diamond Tier Partner, the agency it provides a number of services to clients including strategy, analytics, technical marketing, web development, visual design and branding and content marketing. In 2018 the company merged with Australian agency BrandManager.

“Opening in Dublin has literal and representative value for Salted Stone,” says Michael Skeehan, CEO at Salted Stone (pictured). “It literally expands our ability to conduct business by giving us access to new regional clients, while concurrently increasing our utility for organizations that conduct business globally. It also represents a meaningful step forward in the realization of our mission and vision, which demand that Salted Stone is positioned to tackle broader and more complex challenges within the global theatre.”

As a Diamond Tier HubSpot Agency Partner, Salted Stone also offers implementation, management and integration of the full suite of HubSpot products and works with hundreds of clients across B2B and B2C verticals both within and outside the HubSpot ecosystem.

HubSpot is a global inbound marketing and sales platform that is used by more than 48,000 businesses in more than 100 countries. Dublin has been home to HubSpot’s EMEA headquarters since 2013 and it employs close to 500 staff at its Dockland Central HQ.

“We’re excited to begin servicing the EMEA region, and to deploy all the lessons we learned during our previous expansion into APAC,” says Sabrina Roussel, business unit director, Salted Stone. “With the opening of the Dublin office, we’ll be able to offer our clients all the benefits that come with having a truly global partner.”

Roussel is a creative strategist who has worked on projects with a wide range of start-up and enterprise-level technology and SaaS companies, including Verizon and the private social network Nextdoor. She will also be a part of the initial Irish start-up team along with Adam Zabinsky, business development manager.

“We’ve been carefully planning this expansion for a long time,” says Zabinsky. “We plan to hit the ground running, offering our complete range of marketing, sales, technology, business, and customer success solutions to new and existing clients from day one.”