Marketing Network Expands Offering with VBPR Acquisition

Marketing Network Group has acquired a majority stake in Valda Boardman PR (VBPR), the public relations consultancy headed by Valda Boardman.

Following the acquisition, Boardman will head up the group’s public relations offering which will trade as Valda Boardman Public Relations.

According to Kieran Killeen, managing director of Marketing Network: “We are delighted with this acquisition as it strengthens our position in the public relations arena while further cementing our group philosophy of offering pure true integration across traditional, digital and PR to our ever growing client base.”

According to Valda Boardman: “I am privileged VBPR is joining the Marketing Network Group. We have a mutual synergy, long acknowledged. What was the norm in communications is now constantly changing with our revolving society. The PR industry needs to be more adaptable and agile in a changing market and recognise the value of collaboration. This is an exciting time for VBPR, Marketing Network as a whole and our clients, as we enter a new decade.”

After working for more than 10 years in number of different PR agencies, Boardman set up her own business in 2005 and since then the agency has provided consumer and corporate PR services to a wide range of Irish businesses, international brands, and government agencies, with a particular an emphasis on companies operating in the food and drink sector.