John West Sponsors Newstalk’s 100 Days of Walking

With personal fitness top of many people’s New Year’s resolutions, Newstalk has netted John West as the first sponsor of Dr Ciara Kelly’s successful 100 Days of Walking initiative.

Over the last three years the initiative has built a strong online community which has grown as people share their posts of various walks and hikes online using hashtag #100DaysofWalking, some from as far away as Japan and New Zealand. The initiative kicked off on New Year’s Day.

According to John West’s general manager Peter Rooney: “100 Days Of Walking has brought people together on a journey all over Ireland, creating a new health-conscious community that we, as natural protein experts, are delighted to help to grow in 2020.”

Ciara Kelly adds: “What I love about this is it’s such a simple idea. Just walk as fast or as slow as you like, for at least thirty minutes a day, for 100 days. Everyone can do it – old, young, fit, unfit, all shapes and sizes can get involved.”

As part of the 100 day initiative, Newstalk is also giving all participants the chance to win a two-night break at the Cliff at Lyons hotel in Kildare, which includes a three-course dinner on the night of choice. To be in with a chance to win, simply register for 100 Days of Walking HERE