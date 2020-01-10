Bloom Launches New Year Campaign for TU Dublin

TU Dublin is Ireland’s first technological university. It was launched last year when DIT came together with DIT and IT Tallaght and IT Blanchardstown. It will operate across three campuses including the brand new college in the city centre at Grangegorman.

The ad was directed by Des Mullan and shot on location across the three campuses. Production was handled by the team at Rocket Science and the media planning is being handled by Carat.

The new campaign covers TV, online and cinema.

According to Bloom, everyone involved in the production is a graduate of TU Dublin/DIT including the creative team who came up with the concept, the director, the producer, the musician who recorded the music and of course the famous voice over.

CREDITS

Bloom

Creative Director: Michael Walsh

Art Director: Laura O’Carroll

Copywriter: Lucy Mortell

Account Director: Sinead Boyle

Managing Partner: David Quinn

Rocket Science

Director: Des Mullan

Producer: Eoghan Ryan/ Helen Barry Duke

Director of Photography: Miguel Angel

Voice Over: Liam Cunningham

Music performance: Lucas O’Callaghan