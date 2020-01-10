Boys+Girls Launches Third Instalment of ŠKODA’s Made for Ireland Campaign

Boys + Girls has delivered the latest instalment of ŠKODA’s “Made for Ireland” campaign. According to the branded entertainment agency, the new campaign reflects “the pride and confidence that ŠKODA drivers have in their cars.”

The campaign consists of a 30 second and 60 second spot, directed by Butter’s Zak Emerson.

According to Mark Tuthill, creative director at Boys + Girls: “Ireland’s ŠKODA drivers take great pride in their cars. This new work reflects that, and is as much a character study of ŠKODA drivers as it is the fantastic new ŠKODA range. It’s a maturing evolution of our Made for Ireland work, and we’re hugely proud of it. The new ŠKODA range is striking and bold, and this new work reflects that confidence”.

Raymond Leddy, head of marketing for ŠKODA adds: “The ŠKODA brand achieved its best ever sales performance in 2019 and reached fifth position in the Irish sales rankings for the first time. One of the contributing factors to this success has been due to our partnership with Boys+Girls, who have consistently delivered excellent communications over the last three years.”

