Oliver Appoints Rob Frew as Creative Director

Oliver Ireland has appointed Rob Frew as creative director.

Frew has over 15 years’ experience in advertising, having worked in a number of agencies in Dublin, London, Paris and Sydney on brands like Vodafone, Guinness, National Lottery and Unilever. He will work on the Oliver team that works with Bank of Ireland.

According to Mark McCann, managing director of Oliver Ireland: “We are delighted to have Rob join our team at Oliver. Rob has worked on many impressive projects and his vast experience and skills are going to make a very valuable contribution going forward.”

Apart from Bank of Ireland, clients of Oliver include AXA, Virgin Media, Britvic, BMW, Davy, Lidl, 3M, Dalata, Aramark and the Irish League of Credit Unions.