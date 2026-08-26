Core Ranked in Top Global Effies Index For Fifth Consecutive Year

Core has been ranked among the world’s 50 most effective agencies in the 2025 Global Effie Index, making it the only Irish agency to feature in the global top 50.

The recognition also marks the fifth consecutive year that Core has been ranked as Ireland’s most effective agency in the index.

Published annually, the Global Effie Index ranks agencies, brands and marketers based on their performance in Effie Awards competitions around the world, with points awarded for finalists and winning campaigns.

Core also secured a place among Europe’s top 20 most effective agencies and was the only Irish agency to appear in either the global or European top 100 rankings.

The result follows a strong performance by the agency during the 2025 Effie Awards cycle, when it secured 14 awards and nominations for work with brands including Sky, An Post, Allianz, National Broadband Ireland, the HSE, Fáilte Ireland and Just Eat.

Since the Effie Awards were introduced in Ireland four years ago, Core has won 31 Effies.

The agency said its performance reflected a long-term focus on embedding effectiveness throughout the marketing process rather than treating measurement as something carried out only after campaigns have been completed.

Andy Pierce, Joint Head of Strategy at Core, said the Global Effie recognition reflected a strong culture that has been developed across the agency over the past few years.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects something much bigger than a ranking. It reflects a culture we’ve worked hard to build across the entire agency,” said Andy Pierce, joint head of strategy, Core.

“Effective marketing doesn’t happen by accident. It comes from constantly challenging ourselves to think more strategically, develop bolder ideas and rigorously measure what delivers real business impact.”

Pierce said effectiveness was built into every stage of Core’s work, from strategic planning through to creative development, media and data.

“We place enormous emphasis on designing for the best possible outcomes, combining strategy, creativity, media and data to help our clients achieve meaningful commercial results,” he added.

Caitriona Ní Laoire, managing director Of Core Creative, said effectiveness and creativity were closely connected.

“For us, effectiveness has never been separate from creativity, it’s what gives creativity its focus,” she said.

“The best ideas are those that capture attention, create lasting memories and, ultimately, help our clients grow.”

She added that Core’s integrated operating model was central to its approach.

“While Core is best known as Ireland’s largest independent media agency, the business believes the strongest commercial outcomes come from integrated thinking,” Ní Laoire said.

“By bringing together expertise across strategy, media, creative, social, sponsorship, data and research, Core delivers connected solutions that enable clients to achieve stronger business results than any single discipline could deliver alone.”