Laya Healthcare Wins Marketing Team of the Year at MII’s AIM Awards

The marketers in Laya Healthcare were named as Marketing Team of the Year at the Marketing Institute’s AIM Awards which were held last night (May 23) in Dublin. Laya saw off stiff competition from Chadwicks Group, FBD, ESB and PwC Ireland.

Elsewhere Promise Gluten Free picked up the inaugural Grand Prix, having won the International Marketing Award as well as the Digital Marketing Campaign Award earlier in the night.

This year’s Brand Campaign award went to PTSB while the Advertising Campaign Award went to the Department of Justice. The Client Agency Collaboration award, meanwhile, went to Water Wipes and PHD Media.

It was also a good night for Irish Life which picked up the Insights & Market Research Award, O’Brien Fine Foods which won the Sustainability Award and Curry’s Ireland, which won the eCommerce Marketing Award.

This year’s awards had 22 different categories with 61 companies making the shortlist in total.

Other winners included Allianz Ireland which won both the Customer Experience Award as well as the Integrated Marketing Award, Sky Ireland which won the Sports Sponsorship Award, Laya Healthcare which won the B2B Marketing Award and SuperValu which picked up the Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

In the Young Marketer of the Year Award, Sarah Fitzgerald from the ESB came out on top seeing off serious competition from Avril Pratt, Britvic Ireland; Liam El Eibai, Diageo Ireland, Christie Kandiwa, KRA Renewables and Katie Bradley, Allianz Ireland.

This year’s awards were sponsored by Google, Diageo, Verve, Virgin Media, Enterprise Ireland, Business Plus, Britvic, Irish Distillers, Paddy Power, TU Dublin, ptsb, Elevate, Accenture Song, PML, RTE, AIB, dentsu, Mediahuis, Heineken and Laya.

A full list of all the winners can be viewed HERE