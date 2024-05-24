Circle Content Creates Campaign for Ultra Premium Irish Whiskey SENSES

Circle Content, the content agency owned by Boys+Girls, has created a launch campaign for a new Irish ultra-premium whiskey brand called SENSES.

The brand is a collaboration between Michelin-star chef and owner Damien Grey of Liath restaurant in Blackrock, Co Dublin and Rupert Egan, master bonder of Egan’s Irish Whiskey in Tullamore, Co Tipperary.

SENSES is a world-first, one-off project, allowing each of the five foundations of taste – bitter, sour, salt, umami and sweet – to be experienced through five individually crafted and finished 23 year old single malt Irish whiskeys.

According to Alan McQuaid, managing director of Circle Content, the agency helped with the concept and developed the entire launch for the brand – with everything from brand film, stills photography and 3D bottle renders.

“Early in the development we knew we wanted the final aesthetic to reflect a marriage between science and intuition,” says McQuaid.

“The goal was to evoke the combination of precise science with instinctive creativity to create a transformative offering. We were blown away by the product and needed to ensure that the communications around it reflect its unique nature.”

Circle Content was set up by Boys+Girls in 2023 as a standalone content agency following a €1.2m investment. The agency operates from Deansgrange, Co. Dublin.

Credits:

3D & Motion:Henrique @ Humanoide VFX

Sound Design & Composition: Brian Mc Namara

Director of Photography: Darragh Mc Carthy

B Cam Operator: Conor Farrelly

Colourist: Leandro Arouca @ Raygun

Sound Recordist: Chris Carroll

Producer:Ciarán Dooley

Director: Ciarán Dooley

Managing Director: Alan McQuaid