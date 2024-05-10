The Plant-It Food Co Wins €160,000 Brand Development Award

The Plant-It Food Co. has been named the winner of the Love Irish Food Brand Development Award for 2024 with a prize worth in excess of €160,000.

The award is run in partnership with OOH company Global, and is supported by Checkout Magazine as trade media partner, Owensddb for creative content and Marketing Network for digital support.

Based in Dublin, The Plant-It Food Co. is an award winning, Irish frozen food company producing nutritious plant-based products. With over 60 years combined food experience between its two founders – Declan Gallagher, of Promise Gluten-Free and Tadhg Geary, of Pallas Foods. Launched three years ago, it now exports to eight international markets,

Since 2012, the Brand Development Award has been providing Love Irish Food member brands, with the chance to win a fully funded national outdoor advertising campaign, across retail pods at local supermarkets across the country, from Global through its strong retail network, as well as receive trade marketing support from Checkout Magazine, Owensddb and Marketing Network.

The Business Development Award will provide The Plant-It Food Co. with in excess of €160,000 to put toward an outdoor advertising campaign, across retail pods, bus shelters and billboards. The main element of the campaign includes three bursts of advertising across Global’s PurchasePoint and dPod Retail network.

“At Love Irish Food, we’d like to congratulate The Plant-It Food Co. on winning the Brand Development Award and we are proud to present them with this prize. The Plant-It Food Co. has an impressive success story, having launched only three years ago. The company already has an excellent retailer distribution network, and the Brand Development Award will further The Plant-It Food Co.’s visibility and enable it to carry out an impactful business and advertising campaign in 2024 and reach its target consumers nationwideIt,” says Kieran Rumley, executive director, Love Irish Food.

“The Brand Development Award is a significant opportunity for an Irish brand to drive both brand awareness and purchase activation. Previous winners of this Awards have experienced significant sales growth while in campaign and we look forward to seeing the Plant-It campaign go live across our retail advertising estate,” adds Antoinette O’Callaghan, head of marketing, Global.

According to Jessica Prendergast, global head of marketing, The Plant-IT Food Co: “It’s a fantastic achievement to win the 2024 Love Irish Food Brand Development Award. Being supported and endorsed by Love Irish Food already supports our credibility with our customers and so aligning our brand with them is very important for us. Receiving the Brand Development Award will help deepen our reputation as an Irish food brand who make all of our products in Ireland. We look forward to furthering our visibility within the Irish market.”