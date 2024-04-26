Bloom Bags Liam Wielopolski as New Executive Creative Director

The Dublin-based creative agency Bloom has appointed Liam Wielopolski as its executive creative director.

Wielopolski joins the agency from Core where he was executive creative director for the last four and a half years, working with clients like the National Lottery, KFC, SKY and Failte Ireland.

A South African native, he previously worked for DDB and Y&R Johannesburg where he played a leading role in their growth. Over the last 17 years, Wielopolski has won numerous Irish and international awards at different shows, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, the One Show, Clios, Kinsale Sharks, the Effies and ICADs.

“We are in the process of transforming the agency” says Sinéad Boyle, managing director of Bloom and “what better way to get attention for our clients than have one of the most successful ECDs in the country working on their brands.”

“In fact, it is not entirely true to say that Liam is joining Bloom,” adds David Quinn, founder of Bloom. “It would be more accurate to say that he is re-joining the agency,” he adds,

“He first came to work with us back in 2008 and we all remember what happened that year. In fact one of our biggest clients at the time was Anglo Irish Bank. Liam’s time with us was cut short due to the recession. We’re delighted to have him back.”

Bloom is now a part of the LWA Group along with Pluto, TAP Creative and VAAS and clients of the agency include Zurich, MSF, Brady Family Ham, Citroen, Decathlon, City of Dublin ETB, Kittensoft and Johnston, Mooney and O’Brien.