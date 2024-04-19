Casillero Del Diablo Forges Partnership With Sky Cinema

The Chilean wine brand Casillero Del Diablo has partnered with Sky to sponsor the broadcaster’s Sky Cinema on the Sky On Demand platform in a deal that was brokered by Javelin.

This marks a new advertising approach for the brand in the Irish market and the deal also includes an advertising targeting proposition called Viewing Passions, that leverages unique targeting capabilities to reach Sky Cinema fans. “By using Sky’s first-party data to segment Sky households that are avid movie watchers, Casillero del Diablo can target these homes whenever they are watching Sky Media TV channels,” according to Sky Media.

Trina Gleeson, Head of Investment at Sky Media Ireland, said: “Casillero del Diablo is positioned as the undisputed choice for premium at-home drinking occasions, so an alignment with a premium channel like Sky Cinema makes for the perfect partnership,” says Trina Gleeson, Sky Media Ireland. “The combination of sponsorship and first-party data targeting is a fresh and innovative approach for Casillero del Diablo in the Irish market, and we’re delighted to collaborate with Javelin and Casillero del Diablo on this exciting strategy.”

Roisin Shaw, Media Account Director at Javelin adds: “Casillero del Diablo have a long-standing association with the best of Irish home-grown TV content. For 2024 we are delighted to partner with Sky and broaden our reach across movie nights. This will further embed Casillero as the number one choice of wine to complement our core consumer’s nights in.”