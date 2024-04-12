Tickets For Media Awards on April 25th 2024 Now on Sale

With less than two weeks to go until the Media Awards 2024, tickets for the gala black tie event on April 25th have gone on sale.

The organisers have advised that this year tickets are expected to sell out fast so early booking is advisable. To book tickets click HERE

Tickets booked online incur a booking charge. To avoid this, contact info@mediaawards.ie or phone +353 1 284 6096.

Earlier this week, the shortlisted entries for this year’s awards was published after 250 entries were received. The final round of “live judging” for some of the categories is scheduled to take place next week. View the shortlist HERE

The Media Awards 2024 will kick off with a drinks reception starting at 6.30pm in Hall One The RDS, Dublin.