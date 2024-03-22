IAPI Announces Irish Winners of 2024 Cannes Young Lions Competition

IAPI has announced details of this year’s Irish Young Lions competition which will see 14 young industry professionals represent Ireland at the Cannes Young Lions in France in June.

This year’s winners came out on top of 105 entries and after two rounds of judging with each team having 48 hours to respond to a brief for one of the two charities picked this year, Children in Hospital Ireland and Threshold.

The 2024 Young Lions are as follows:

Design Category: Amber Redmond, Designer & Paddy Collins, Designer, Slater Design

Digital Category: Georgia Murphy, Creative Strategist & Lorna Tutty, Senior Strategist, Droga5 Dublin

Film Category: Hannah McGlynn, Studio Lead & Lucy Mortell, Copywriter, Publicis Dublin

PR Category: Kelly Oglesby, Senior Account Executive & Meabh O’Mahony, Account Manager, Edelman

Print Category: Jess Murphy, Copywriter & Jessica Newman, Art Director, Droga5 Dublin

Media Category: Alexandra Jakljusina, Senior Account Manager and Tyla Nofal, Account Director, PHD Ireland

Young Marketers Category: Emmet Mahony, Insights & Planning Executive and Lauren McKay, Senior Brand Manager, Diageo

“The exceptional creativity and dedication showcased by all of the teams in the category was nothing short of amazing. The talent displayed by these young creatives reflects a promising future for the industry. A huge congratulations to the winners. We look forward to welcoming you on board your flight to Cannes in June” said Amy Tumelty, Head of Social Media, Aer Lingus and 2024 Young Lions Sponsor.

“As always, there were some fantastic ideas for this year’s competition, and it was difficult to shortlist and then award,” adds Max Brady, Executive Producer, Pull the Trigger and sponsor.

“The confidence shown by the teams that presented to the jury was also great to see. But the most visible indication that we are a changing sector was the number of young female creatives shortlisted – and winning. Ireland’s advertising creativity is in good hands. Congratulations to all the winning teams and looking forward very much to working with the film team to bring their concept to life.”

“IAPI on behalf of the industry congratulate the Young Lions and wish them the best of luck as they embark on this exciting journey to Cannes. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our sponsors. IAPI extends gratitude to Aer Lingus, Business Post, Droga5 Dublin, Enterprise Ireland, Pull the Trigger, Sky Media Ireland, and Smurfit Kappa for their invaluable support. From engaging in the judging process to collaborating with IAPI on Young Lions events, our sponsors have played a pivotal role in supporting young talent and ensuring the success of this initiative once again,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.

