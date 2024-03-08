TBWA\Dublin Rolls Out Global Campaign for Optimum Nutrition

TBWA\Dublin has rolled out a new global campaign for the Glanbia-owned Optimum Nutrition.

Called “Unlock More You”, the campaign is launching in over 100 markets around the world on TV, social, digital, OOH and in-store.

Optimum Nutrition is part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), one of the largest sports nutrition companies in the world. Other brands within the GPN portfolio include think!, Isopure, Amazing Grass, SlimFast and BSN.

“The future of nutrition is rapidly changing with more people dedicated to performance and fitness,” says Colin Westcott-Pitt, chief brand officer, GPN. “Optimum Nutrition supports those consumers who want to tap into their bodies’ full potential, be it a beginner in the early stages of their fitness journey, an amateur athlete looking to get more out of their workout, or a professional athlete driving to surpass their personal bests.”

The new campaign was developed in partnership with TBWA, which was appointed as Optimum Nutrition’s global brand agency in 2023. According to the agency, “the creative depicts athletes from a range of different disciplines in a varied array of sports, from the pro to the humble beginner all reaching their own personal goals and enjoying that ‘unlock’ moment of achievement and celebration. No matter what the sport or motivation is, if you have a performance mindset, you can unlock more with help from Optimum Nutrition.”

“TBWA is delighted to have been appointed as the global creative partner for the Optimum Nutrition brand,” says Deirdre Waldron, CEO of TBWA\Dublin. “The team at TBWA, carefully curated from our offices in Dublin, New York and Amsterdam, have harnessed the power of Disruption to land on ‘Unlock more you’, basing the work on a human truth that we all have more inside us waiting to be unlocked.”

Credits:

Client: Optimum Nutrition

Chief Brand Officer: Colin Westcott-Pitt

VP Consumer & Brand Strategy: Aileen Donoghue

Senior Director, Optimum Nutrition: Mark Ryan

Senior Brand Manager: Jane Goldrick

Creative Partner: TBWA

Chief Executive Officer: Deirdre Waldron

Chief Creative Officer: Eric Wegerbauer

Chief Strategy Officer: Natalie Gruis

Global Client Leader: Kerrie Sweeney

Creative team: Des Creedon & Niall Staines

Creative team: Nwabisa Tolom & Tracy Kintu

Creative team: Doug Fridlund & Benjamin De Villiers

Senior Strategist: Charlie Wright

Senior Account Manager: Alex Lloyd

Senior Account Executive: Liam Schmidt

Global Senior Producer: Adam Sherry

Broadcast Producer: Ana Baena Sanchez