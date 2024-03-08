Sky Rolls Out New Campaign to Promote New Streaming Offering

Sky Ireland has launched a new multi-channel campaign to promote its latest digital streaming offering, Sky Stream.

The new “plug and play” offering gives customers access to a range of TV channels, including all the Sky channels, as well as streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime in addition to several broadcaster players, all without the need for a satellite dish.

The campaign was created by Sky’s own in-house agency, Sky Creative Agency, the media is being handled by EssenceMediacom. The campaign is running across TV, cinema, premium OOH sites in addition to radio, digital and social with influencer activity also built into the media plan.

Called “End the Ehhh”, the campaign dramatises the all too familiar situation where we sit down to watch TV and get stuck in indecision about what to watch. The campaign playfully explores this all too recognisable scenario and presents Sky Stream as the answer to help finally “End the Ehhhh.”

“Sky Stream is our latest innovation in the Irish market and we hope our new campaign will connect with consumers and land the unique benefits of our product,” says Orlaith Ryan, chief commercial officer, Sky Ireland.

“We love how the main TV advert takes a familiar situation we can all relate to and has a little fun with it, to create a memorable and distinctive ad. Sky Stream makes it easy to find what you want to watch, and with no dish required, next day delivery and flexibility, we are sure our customers will love it”.

Credits

Client: Sky Ireland

Chief Commercial Officer: Orlaith Ryan

Director of Brand & Marketing: Caroline Donnellan

Head of Creative: Kieran Forde

TV Marketing Controller: Aine Walsh

TV Marketing Manager: Andy Haughey

Media Manager: Cat McKeown

Agency: Sky Creative Agency

Executive Director: Robin Garton

Creative Director: Aaron Wilmer

Strategy Director: Georgia Bridgewood

Creative: Jo Dennet, Rob Donaldson, Patrick Townsin