Irish Brands and Agencies Bag a Number of Top Awards at European Sponsorship Awards

A number of Irish agencies and brands walked away with several awards and commendations at the annual European Sponsorship Awards which were held in London last night (Thursday, March 7).

Some of the Irish winners on the night included Three Ireland for its City Stages music festival sponsorship which won the Arts & Culture Sponsorship Award; Electric Ireland for its ongoing sponsorship of Pieta House’s Darkness into Light in the Sponsorship with Social Purpose category; Just Eat in the Best Use of Talent category for The Nutmeg featuring John O’Shea and Londis/Core for its sponsorship of RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family.

In addition, Irish Life picked up the coveted gold in the ESA Best of Europe Award for the Irish Life Dublin Marathon.

Speaking after the awards, Sean Rea, head of media sponsorship for Core Sponsorship said “we are absolutely thrilled to pick up both awards in the Media Sponsorship category. In both entries the differentiating factor is the strong activation beyond the sting. This is down to exceptional collaboration with our clients, the broadcaster, RTÉ and importantly with the production companies Shin a Wil (HOTY) and Kite (IFF).”

The judges of this year’s awards also highly commended a number of other Irish entrants including SSE/Airticity, Guinness, SuperValu, PwC Camogie All Stars.

A record attendance of more than 520 professionals gathered in London to celebrate the best of European sponsorship in what was the 16th annual ESA Awards ceremony. Hosted by former England and British & Irish Lions rugby player Martin Bayfield, the ceremony crowned a first-time winner of Agency of the Year as sports and entertainment marketing specialists The Space Between carried off the top prize.

A full list of Irish winners and highly commended entrants is outlined below.

Arts & Culture Sponsorship

Winner: Three Ireland/ City Stages

Environmentally Sustainable Sponsorship

Highly Commended: SSE Airtricity/ Pookie

Media Sponsorship

Highly Commended: AIB – Proud Sponsors of Home of the Year

Winner: Londis – Proud Sponsors of Ireland’s Fittest Family

Music Sponsorship

Highly Commended: Guinness “Lovely Days”

Sponsorship with a Social Purpose < €250,000

Winner: Electric Ireland for Darkness Into Light

Sponsorship with a Social Purpose €1M+

Highly Commended: SuperValu Community Includes Everyone

Sport Sponsorship €1M-€4,999,999

Highly Commended: From Sponsorship to Partnership: The Evolution of the Team Of Us, Vodafone Ireland

Best Use of Content

Highly Commended: The Nutmeg: Just Eat x John O’Shea

Best Use of Digital Channels

Highly Commended: SuperValu Community Includes Everyone

Best Use of Talent

Winner: The Nutmeg: Just Eat x John O’Shea

Event of the Year

Highly Commended: PwC Camogie All-Stars

ESA Best of Europe

Gold Winner (Ireland): Irish Life Dublin Marathon