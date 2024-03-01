Sarah Murphy Appointed as Director of Commercial with Virgin Media Television

Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has appointed Sarah Murphy as director of commercial.

Murphy joined VMTV three years ago as investment lead and was later appointed as head of strategy, trading and insights last year.

In her new role she will report directly to Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin, Virgin Media Television’s managing director and she will be responsible for the broadcaster’s strategy as it pivots towards a digitally-focussed business.

Prior to her time at VMTV, Murphy worked in various roles in the advertising industry, most recently as group trading director with dentsu Ireland.

“I am thrilled to take on the Director of Commercial role for Virgin Media Television and excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for us as a broadcaster. The television industry continues to go through significant change and VMTV are at the forefront of adopting our offering to meet our client’s needs,” says Murphy.