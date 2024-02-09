Allianz Rolls Out F&B Huskies Campaign to Help Keep School Kids in Sport

Allianz Ireland has launched a new campaign to help reverse the worrying decline in sports participation by Irish schoolchildren.

Created by F&B Huskies, the campaign – called #StopTheDrop- follows on from research carried out by Ipsos B&A`on behalf of Sport Ireland and Allianz Ireland that revealed a decline in the number of schoolkids engage in sport.

According to Mark Brennan, head of marketing with Allianz Ireland: “Figures from Sport Ireland’s own research reveal a big drop among children participating in sports as they move from primary to secondary school, with one in five opting out of sport altogether. This concerning trend is a problem for Irish sport but also worrying for our children’s happiness. As Ireland’s top insurer for schools and one of the largest supporters of sport in the country, Allianz is committed to tackling this challenge head-on.”

The scale of the problem is brought to life in a new TVC that uses a mountain-sized pile of sports equipment. From tennis rackets and footballs to bikes and swimming goggles, every piece represents the abandoned hopes and dreams of thousands of children around the country. #StopTheDrop aims to capture the audience’s attention through a dynamic multimedia strategy, encompassing TV, Video On Demand (VOD), social media, and Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising.

According to F&B Huskies, “the campaign also goes beyond merely raising awareness; it is a call to action for real change. Allianz invites everyone to engage with a suite of comprehensive activities at Allianz.ie/StopTheDrop designed to make a tangible difference. This innovative programme equips coaches and educators with evidence-based methods, aiming to inspire and keep young people in sport for longer. Allianz’s dedication is clear: to reverse the trend of declining sports participation and to nurture the next generation of Irish athletes.

“Allianz believes that insurance should be about living life fully, not carefully. And as the largest insurer of school children in Ireland, they know that sport is a key element in helping children learn that. #StopTheDrop is a great example of a brand living up to its beliefs and we are very proud of this important campaign,” says Damian Hanley, executive creative director, F&B Huskies.

