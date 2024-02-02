PML Group Expands Sustainable Solutions Offering with Horizon Digital

PML Group, Ireland’s largest Out of Home (OOH) agency, has expanded its sustainable solutions to all classic roadside campaigns in Ireland, as part of its ongoing commitment to a greener and more sustainable future.

In partnership with Horizon Digital Print, PML Group will exclusively deliver for its clients fully recycled and recyclable paper across all roadside print formats. These include 6 Sheets, 48 Sheets, 96 Sheets and Golden Squares.

This is the latest in a wide array of positive and proactive OOH industry responses to the climate crisis across energy use, printing, lighting, digitisation, amenities, green transport provision and excellence in operational procedures.

“At PML Group, our attention is on driving real and tangible sustainable initiatives that can positively help with one of the most pressing issues of our generation,” says Geoff Lyons, CEO of PML.

“We are delighted to expand our use of 100% recycled and recyclable paper across all roadside large formats and 6 Sheets. We believe in leadership and meaningful action, that helps put our business, our partners, and our clients on the right path to a sustainable future.”

He adds that in 2021, PML Group became the first OOH company to launch fully recycled materials for 6 Sheets and establish best practice in printing operations with Horizon Digital Print. In addition, PML Group clients’ posters are all printed using Forest Steward Council (FSC) certified material/

This means the product is made from well managed FSC certified forests, recycled materials, and controlled sources. All posters are also printed with water-based Green Guard Gold certified inks on the most technologically efficient machinery to minimise electricity and reduce waste.

In 2023, Horizon Digital Print won the ‘Green Manufacturer Award’ at The Green Awards, the first organisation to do so, paving the way for change. The awards recognise the contribution and commitment that companies now make towards growing a greener future in Irish business today.

“Today marks a major step in my printing life. Having spent 42 years in the OOH industry and seeing the numerous changes and developments over the last four decades, I feel this material is one of the most significant changes to date. The future of OOH is secure with the effective use of sustainable circular material. I feel that these changes we are making today will have a positive impact in our industry and for future generations.

Building on from our ‘Green Manufacturer Award’ in 2023 we are delighted to partner with PML Group on such a positive collaboration. We are committed to develop and implement sustainable innovations throughout our business. We have the most energy efficient printing machines available and have replaced all Petro Solvent inks with water-based Green Guard gold certified inks. Printing on 100% Recycled, FSC® certified paper allows us to create a circular economy with these precious natural resources. Once the printed posters have completed their cycle, they will go back into the circular economy to be recycled and reused. Horizon Digital Print in parentship with the PML are committed to leading the change in how we do business, change that helps build a more sustainable future for all of us”

Karen Claxton, Group Investment Director at PML Group also commented:

“This initiative is another example of our organisation’s unrelenting commitment to sourcing the best-in-class solutions for our clients in all aspects of OOH campaign delivery. Furthermore, quality is paramount for us, so we are very pleased that the product we’ve procured, along with the production techniques deployed, have passed all quality tests. This is a journey that we are all on and this marks another huge step in our drive for change.”