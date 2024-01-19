Out \ Look: Vodafone TV Hits PLAY on OOH Launch

Aaron Poole, marketing executive, PML Group with this week’s Out \ Look on Out of Home

Vodafone customers in Ireland can now get access to all the best TV channels, streaming services and sports in one place with their new TV offering, Vodafone TV PLAY.

To mark the launch of the device, the product’s OOH campaign takes a wide-reaching approach across a variety of classic and digital high-impact formats. Planned by PML and Carat, with creative from Grey, the product-centric copy is live on Metropoles, 6 Sheets, Digital Golden Squares, T-Sides, Aircoaches, Digital Bridges, Classic and Digital 48s & larger 96 and 240 Sheet billboards, and the Green Screen at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.

“Vodafone TV PLAY is a game changer, an innovation-led design to redefine home entertainment and bring customer experience to the next level,” notes Niall Reynolds, Senior Marketing Manager at Vodafone, “As part of a large through the line campaign, Carat, Grey and PML created an extensive wide reaching Out of Home media campaign that shows off the product features and design while ensuring that people see Vodafone as a credible , cutting edge, TV provider.”

The all-in-one smart entertainment hub and soundbar comes with hands-free voice control meaning customers can simply use their voice to search for what’s on, change the channel, record a show, open apps and more by asking Google Assistant. The device itself it is the first smart entertainment hub of its kind in Ireland to include immersive built-in audio, designed by Bang & Olufsen with Dolby Atmos technology offering a richer, multi-dimensional audio experience. Using Bluetooth, and with Chromecast built-in capabilities, customers can also listen to music and stream other content through the hub.

For new product launches OOH has the reach, consumer trust and noticeability needed to generate mental availability. PML Group’s iQ research noted OOH helped 65% of consumers discover new brands, while 69% agree that they trust brands they see advertised on OOH.

Anticipation Grows for Six Nations

Following a strong albeit unsuccessful world cup performance, rugby fans have been anxious to get their jerseys back on to the tune of Ireland’s Call. Only weeks away, Friday 2nd February marks the beginning of the 2024 Six Nations tournament with Ireland set to face France at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell this week announced a 34-player squad for the upcoming tournament, with Peter O’Mahony chosen as captain for the 2024 Championship. The squad will be keen to restart their winning streak as they begin their conquest to reclaim their spot as the world’s top ranked team, with a campaign including three huge home fixtures against Italy on February 11th, Wales on February 24th and, in the final round of games, against Scotland on March 16th (Cycle 6).

All home fixtures will be fantastic opportunities to engage the match going crowds, but the entire series offers brands the chance to leverage the uniquely positive relationship the Irish public have with the rugby team and the Six Nations competition. Research PML Group commissioned in recent weeks, and carried out by Ipsos B&A, reveals that a massive 73% of Dubliners intend on watching the Six Nations games this season. This figure is much higher among Gen Z and Gen X peaking at 87% for 16-24s and 80% of 45-54s. 83% of the AB social group will be tuning in. 80% of men intend to watch, compared to 68% of females.

45% will be watching matches in a pub/bar, while 17% of respondents are hopeful of being able to attend a game in person. Those aged 25-34 are most likely to be watching the matches outside of the home.

Another element of this latest wave of PML Group iQ research was to ask respondents for words they associate with the Irish rugby team. The word cloud below shows the responses were overwhelmingly positive, with words such as strong, exciting, winners, passion and proud among the most popular choices. Interestingly, some brands are featured here with respondents automatically making the connection between sponsors and the team itself. Brands who feature heavily include Guinness and Vodafone.

Driving Event Based Impact

The Six Nations tournament is a great example of how brands can leverage Out of Home as an event-based marketing channel. Sports events offer brands the opportunity to use OOH in a contextually relevant way, employing dynamic content to optimise messaging in the run up to the match, during the game, and post-final whistle.

According to our OCS study 35% of those passionate about rugby union are VERY interested in Digital Screen messaging relevant to a live sporting event (Index: 172) while a further 40% are quite interested.

To discuss optimising your OOH for the Six Nations games, contact us at info@pmlgroup.ie.

WATCH: Attention gives Food for Thought on OOH

Food brands showed their strong appetite for OOH, increasing their display value by 40% last year. Among the most active advertisers were Tirlán (+46%), Kraft Heinz (+245%) and Valeo Foods (+43%) who availed of roadside and retail environments to influence shoppers close to point of purchase. Food promotion agencies including Love Irish Food, National Dairy Council and Bord Bia utilised the medium to raise sector awareness.

Growth in other areas of consumer packaged goods is witnessed in confectionery and snacking (+19%) and soft drinks (+8%). Retail outlets maintain its position as the #1 market with a 13% share of voice.

The increasing time spent out of home is reflected in the growth in display in other categories including quick service restaurants (+18%), tourism and travel (+33%), motors (+59%) and cinema releases (+21%).

Diageo maintained its position as the leading advertiser on OOH in 2023 followed by Sky, Mondeléz and McDonald’s. The Musgrave Group was the leading supermarket chain with OOH campaigns for its SuperValu and Centra brands.

The OOH canvas now found across the country is primed and ready to drive more attention in 2024. Expanding digital networks add vibrancy and increased flexibility, complementing an evolving Classic portfolio of high-quality creative platforms.

Compiled by PML Group, Watch market intelligence is based on display value at rate card.

Click below to read our full WATCH 2023 report

https://pmlgroup.ie/content/watch_2023/