Tickets Still Available for TAM Ireland’s Long Lunch on Jan 25

Tickets are still available for TAM Ireland’s annual Long Lunch which this year has Karen Nelson-Field as the keynote speaker.

The Long Lunch will take place on Thursday, January 25 in the Aviva Stadium with a reception starting at 12.30pm.

Nelson-Field is the founder of Amplified Intelligence and author of the book The Attention Economy and How Media Works . Big in demand on the international speaking circuit, she is also a professor of media innovation with the University of Adelaide and a former senior researcher with highly acclaimed Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, also in Adelaide.

To book tickets, which are available for €500 for a table of 10 or €50 per individual ticket click HERE

