Jimi McGrath Takes Over as CEO of Droga5 Dublin

Jimi McGrath has been appointed as CEO of Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song.

McGrath replaces Richard Carr who continues to head up Accenture Song in Ireland.

McGrath joined the agency, formerly known as Rothco, in 2011. Prior to this he worked with Cawley Nea TBWA. In July 2023, he was appointed as managing director of Droga5 Dublin.

Elsewhere, Rosie Rogers has been appointed as managing partner of the agency. She joined Rothco in 2017, having spent nearly eight years working with Saatchi & Saathchi in New York.

Droga5 Dublin was first set up in 2022 after Rothco became part of the wider Droga5 global network. Accenture acquired the famed agency Droga5 in 2019 and Rothco a year earlier.