Publicis Wins Electric Ireland & ESB Corporate Accounts as TBWA Picks Up ESB Networks

Following a number of competitive pitches, Publicis Dublin won the creative accounts for Electric Ireland and ESB Corporate while TBWA\Dublin has picked up the account for ESB Networks.

Of the three lots, Electric Ireland, which is the retail arm of ESB, is the biggest and was held by Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song.

“We had a really big team on this one, across the three lots. It took huge focus, strategic rigour and real creative thinking,” says Geraldine Jones, managing director of Publicis Dublin.

“ESB and Electric Ireland play a vital role in leading the country’s energy transition and their future ambitions are inspiring. They have a fantastic team and we’re absolutely thrilled to partner with them in achieving their goals. I’d like to thank everyone on the agency team for their dedication and imagination to bring these great brands and companies into the Publicis family,” she adds.

This win comes on the back of a number of other wins for the agency including Laya Healthcare earlier this year.

For its part, TBWA\Dublin has plenty of experience working with ESB, having worked with the company on its Darkness into Light sponsorship with Pieta House as well as the GAA All Ireland Minor Champions. on the Electric Ireland account when it was called Cawley Nea TBWA. The agency has also worked with ESB Networks in the past.