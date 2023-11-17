ZOO Digital to Lead Global Digital Offering for Connelly Partners

The Dublin-based digital agency ZOO Digital has been chosen to spearhead Connelly Partners’ global digital offering with an emphasis on expanding its North American footprint.

Connelly Partners acquired ZOO Digital in 2022 and since then it has retained its identity while working with its parent agency to “solidify its collective digital offering within the agency and bring clients enhanced digital expertise.”

Since the acquisition, ZOO has worked with Connelly Partners on a number of campaigns for US-based clients including The V Foundation for Cancer Research, Gorton’s Seafood and Ignite Reading.

“With a decade and a half of experience shaping the digital marketing landscape in Ireland, we’re excited to introduce ZOO Digital to North America,” says Colin Hetherington, managing director, ZOO Digital.

“Our human centered approach to digital has set us apart and it is now available to clients in this dynamic market. We are already gaining momentum with a number of new contract wins and we’re looking forward to making a significant impact on the digital landscape in North America.”

Connelly Partners has 150 employees across Boston, Dublin and Vancouver.

“Building from the success of Connelly Partners and ZOO Digital’s partnership over the past two years, we’re focusing on growth in North America,” says Scott Savitt, chief digital officer, Connelly Partners.

“The complexity of marketing in today’s world requires agencies to provide end-to-end solutions. That’s what the convergence of ZOO Digital and Connelly Partners is about. We excel in data-driven digital marketing across all channels, using sophisticated customer research and analytics to inform all our strategies.”

Vaunnie McDermot, managing director of Connelly Partners Dublin adds: Connelly Partners have made strategic acquisitions, invested in new verticals and leadership, filled gaps within our offering, reinvented employee experience and converged skill sets for a stronger Connelly Partners. It’s exciting to see our ZOO Digital colleagues adding to this suite of services that our agency provides.”