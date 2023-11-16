Ryan Tubridy Lands New Role as Virgin Radio UK Host

Ryan Tubridy has signed up with Virgin Radio UK as the host of a new mid-morning show that will be broadcast simultaneously by Dublin’s Q102 which is owned by Wireless Ireland, part of the Wireless Group which also owns Virgin Radio.

The new show will begin broadcasting in January from 10am until 1pm and will follow The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. Tubridy joins fellow Irishman Graham Norton as one of the key hosts at the station.

In addition, Tubridy will host a dedicated Irish weekend show on Saturday which will also air on Dublin’s Q102, in addition to Cork’s 96FM, Limerick’s Live 95 and LMFM, a major coup for the Wireless Ireland-owned stations.

“I couldn’t be more excited to start this new chapter. New city, new stations, new beginnings. I love radio and what a joy to be back. It’s been a pleasure getting to know my new friends at Virgin Radio, all of whom have been warm, engaging and very entertaining. It will be great to be back on the radio in the UK and across Ireland,” says Tubridy.

“And big thanks to the London Irish who have made me feel so welcome in recent weeks. On a personal note, this is a big day for my wonderful family who I hope to make proud, and also the people who advised me so well recently and got me to this moment. To the listeners, wherever they may be, I urge you to join us on this adventure every weekday morning – and across Ireland at the weekend. There is much fun to be had,” he adds.

Speaking about securing the programme for Dublin’s Q104, Wireless Ireland MD Sean Barry says: “Ryan is the biggest broadcaster in Ireland, a peerless professional and much-loved by his legion of Irish fans. He will be the perfect mid-morning companion on Q102. And his exciting new weekend show will be broadcast exclusively on Q102, Cork’s 96FM, Limerick’s Live 95 and LMFM. He will be an enormous hit with Wireless Ireland’s audiences.”

Tubridy left RTÉ in late June after controversy over how the broadcaster accounted for his remuneration package after RTE admitted that between 2017 and 2022, he had received €345,000 more in payments than was previously disclosed.