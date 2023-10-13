MyMilkman Campaign Takes Hassle Out of Ordering With New Campaign from Zoo Digital

The Tirlán-owned MyMilkman.ie home delivery service has launched a new cross platform campaign to highlight the benefits of having a range of fresh products delivered to your door, including milk, cheese, juice, yogurt and eggs.

Created by Zoo Digital, part of Connelly Partners, the new campaign is running on VOD, VOL, paid social media and display and follows on from MyMilkman.ie’s 2022 campaign “For less Ugh and More Ahhh.” The 2023 campaign has heightened the drama of these everyday pain points, as each campaign video was framed as a mini TV drama with episodes focused on relatable and humorous ways people run out of the essentials, whilst showcasing the wide variety of products MyMilkman has to offer.

According to Robert Jordan, head of direct to consumer (DTC) for Tirlán: “The new ‘For less ugh’ campaign communicates our brand proposition brilliantly. It’s a fun concept which allows us to dramatise the pain point of running out of milk, and other essentials. The campaign also showcases the broad range of products we deliver, from Protein Milk, to eggs, and even Petit Filous. We’ve had a fantastic initial response from consumers.”

The campaign photography has just received international creative industry acknowledgement. Three of the stills photos from this campaign, shot by Brendan Duffy, were recently selected by industry-renowned publication, Lürzer’s Archive, which curates the very best in commercial creativity from around the world, and are set to be published in its next publication.

Credits

Client: MyMilkman.ie / Tirlán

Agency: ZOO Digital

Creative Director: Chris Preston

Art Director: Adam Murnane

Senior Copywriter: Andrew McNulty

Managing Director: Colin Hetherington

Account Director: Carla Doyle

Direct to Consumer Channel Lead: Robert Jordan

Marketing Manager: Sandra Downey

Digital Marketing Executive: Darragh Crowe

Production Company: Design for Life

Director: Simon Daniels

Producer: Jason Cullen

Cast

Reiltin Nic Eoin ‘Lily’

Fiona Ryan ‘Sinead’

Cathal Sheahan ‘Eoin’

Voice Over Artist: Dermot Magennis

Crew

Director of Photography: Eamon Nolan

Focus Puller: James Marnell and Rowan Sherrard

DIT: Barra Doherty

Drone Operator: John McMahon

Gaffer: Noel McElligott

Best Boy: John Allan

Art Director: Carolyn Croke

Costume Designer: Ciara Hogan

Sound Recordist: Jon Kelly

Hair & Make Up Artist: Lisa Redmond

Stills Photographer: Brendan Duffy

Post-Production

Editor: Jon Kelly

Motion Graphics: Beatriz Gonçalves

Colour Correction: Eamon Nolan

Sound Design & Mix: Jon Kelly