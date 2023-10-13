MyMilkman Campaign Takes Hassle Out of Ordering With New Campaign from Zoo Digital

The Tirlán-owned MyMilkman.ie home delivery service has launched a new cross platform campaign to highlight the benefits of having a range of fresh products delivered to your door, including milk, cheese, juice, yogurt and eggs.
Created by Zoo Digital, part of Connelly Partners, the new campaign is running on VOD, VOL, paid social media and display and follows on from MyMilkman.ie’s 2022 campaign “For less Ugh and More Ahhh.” The 2023 campaign has heightened the drama of these everyday pain points, as each campaign video was framed as a mini TV drama with episodes focused on relatable and humorous ways people run out of the essentials, whilst showcasing the wide variety of products MyMilkman has to offer.
According to Robert Jordan, head of direct to consumer (DTC) for Tirlán: “The new ‘For less ugh’ campaign communicates our brand proposition brilliantly. It’s a fun concept which allows us to dramatise the pain point of running out of milk, and other essentials. The campaign also showcases the broad range of products we deliver, from Protein Milk, to eggs, and even Petit Filous. We’ve had a fantastic initial response from consumers.”
The campaign photography has just received international creative industry acknowledgement. Three of the stills photos from this campaign, shot by Brendan Duffy, were recently selected by industry-renowned publication, Lürzer’s Archive, which curates the very best in commercial creativity from around the world, and are set to be published in its next publication.
Credits
Client: MyMilkman.ie / Tirlán
Agency: ZOO Digital
Creative Director: Chris Preston
Art Director: Adam Murnane
Senior Copywriter: Andrew McNulty
Managing Director: Colin Hetherington
Account Director: Carla Doyle
Direct to Consumer Channel Lead: Robert Jordan
Marketing Manager: Sandra Downey
Digital Marketing Executive: Darragh Crowe
Production Company: Design for Life
Director: Simon Daniels
Producer: Jason Cullen
Cast
Reiltin Nic Eoin ‘Lily’
Fiona Ryan ‘Sinead’
Cathal Sheahan ‘Eoin’
Voice Over Artist: Dermot Magennis
Crew
Director of Photography: Eamon Nolan
Focus Puller: James Marnell and Rowan Sherrard
DIT: Barra Doherty
Drone Operator: John McMahon
Gaffer: Noel McElligott
Best Boy: John Allan
Art Director: Carolyn Croke
Costume Designer: Ciara Hogan
Sound Recordist: Jon Kelly
Hair & Make Up Artist: Lisa Redmond
Stills Photographer: Brendan Duffy
Post-Production
Editor: Jon Kelly
Motion Graphics: Beatriz Gonçalves
Colour Correction: Eamon Nolan
Sound Design & Mix: Jon Kelly