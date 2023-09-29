Laya Healthcare to Sponsor 2FM’s Jennifer Zamparelli Radio Show

Laya Healthcare is to sponsor RTÉ’s Jennifer Zamparelli’s radio show on 2FM which runs Monday to Friday between 9am to 12 noon.

In a deal brokered by Mindshare, the 12-month 2FM sponsorship includes 9 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings per show, sponsor-credited promos across the 2FM seven-day schedule as well as listen-back and homepage sponsorship. The show will also feature a laya healthcare segment every month focusing on topics across the health and wellbeing spectrum.

Kevin Kent, Head of Marketing and Consumer Sales, laya healthcare said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Jennifer Zamparelli and 2FM. This new collaboration is rooted in shared values, and there’s such a natural and dynamic alignment between the show and our brand. Jennifer’s genuine and authentic approach to discussing various topics, including important health issues, has struck a chord with her 133,000 listeners.* It’s no surprise that her audience continues to expand steadily. Here’s to a fun and exciting partnership ahead!”

Tara Farrell, Sponsorship Manager RTÉ Radio said: “RTÉ Media Sales are delighted to welcome laya healthcare to 2FM as our new sponsor of Jennifer Zamparelli and are looking forward to partnering with them over the next 12 months,” adds Tara Farrell, sponsorship manager RTÉ Radio.

We are excited to go live this week with laya healthcare’s sponsorship of Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM. We were looking for a partnership that not only brought the laya healthcare portfolio to a broad audience, appealing to families and individuals, but also delivered a synergy around their health and wellbeing ethos. Jennifer’s show fully represents this and we are thrilled to be working alongside her, bringing credibility and topical discussion on a breadth of health and wellbeing issues,” says Kate O’Leary, managing partner, Mindshare Ireland.